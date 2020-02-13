CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Market Capitalization Reaches $184,974.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $184,974.00 and approximately $303.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.18 or 0.03480476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00252602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00148451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.