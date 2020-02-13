Cryptocean Achieves Market Cap of $2.00 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. Cryptocean has a market cap of $2.00 million and $158,652.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.51 or 0.06133032 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00060586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00128147 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

