Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $62,769.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00008157 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $52.09 million and approximately $62,769.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06165752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128183 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001653 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

CIX100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.