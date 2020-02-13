CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.42 Per Share

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 1.416 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from CSL’s previous interim dividend of $1.20.

Shares of CSL traded up A$2.74 ($1.94) on Thursday, reaching A$330.99 ($234.74). 831,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,202. The firm has a market cap of $150.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CSL has a 12 month low of A$184.00 ($130.50) and a 12 month high of A$323.23 ($229.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$300.22 and its 200-day moving average price is A$261.21.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

