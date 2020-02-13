CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

CSP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 million, a P/E ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 1.09. CSP has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

