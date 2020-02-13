Cube Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Cube has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $176,676.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex, CPDAX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.03473181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00147731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitForex, OKEx, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

