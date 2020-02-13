CubeSmart (CUBE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CUBE stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.16. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.