Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

NYSE:CFR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,891. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $106.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

