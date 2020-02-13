Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cummins by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $168.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Cfra downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

