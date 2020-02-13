Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $192.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $167.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,928. Cummins has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

