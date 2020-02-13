Curecoin (CURE) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $922,067.00 and $3,195.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.37 or 0.00787098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,423,453 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.