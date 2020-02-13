Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 304,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

CRIS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,300. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.58. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Curis by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 155.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 131.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

