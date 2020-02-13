Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt Sells 5,880 Shares

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Donald Gayhardt sold 30,826 shares of Curo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $431,564.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Donald Gayhardt sold 800 shares of Curo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.03. 282,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.43. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curo Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320,759 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Curo Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 205,516 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Curo Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 777,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 188,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

