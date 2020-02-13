Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) CEO Sells $431,564.00 in Stock

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 30,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $431,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of Curo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $82,320.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Donald Gayhardt sold 800 shares of Curo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

Shares of CURO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. 282,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Curo Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Curo Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Curo Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Curo Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CURO shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Curo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

