CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,270,000 after purchasing an additional 461,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,548,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,313. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.