CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,714 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of CVS Health worth $74,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,548,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.