Cyberark Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,201 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,163% compared to the typical daily volume of 491 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,560. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $94.30 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average is $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

