CyberMiles Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.53 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, BCEX and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00784283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00068218 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006491 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, BCEX, DragonEX, Cobinhood, LBank, Binance, Huobi, IDEX, Bithumb, Koinex, CoinBene, Zebpay, Tokenomy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.