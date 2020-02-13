CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, IDEX and OKEx. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $5.39 million and $117,968.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.