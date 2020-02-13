CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.34.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.88. 16,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -446.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after purchasing an additional 637,695 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,331,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $26,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,503,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 712,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,221,000 after buying an additional 241,136 shares during the period.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

