D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of D. R. Horton worth $33,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,529,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 101,971 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,097,000 after buying an additional 82,947 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 876,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 807,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,389,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,875. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

