D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,515 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

