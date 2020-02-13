DA Davidson Comments on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now expects that the technology infrastructure company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.05.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.63. The stock had a trading volume of 212,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,976. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $103.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.