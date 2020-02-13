DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Terreno Realty in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

TRNO stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

