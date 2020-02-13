Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.25-8.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.65-3.15 EPS.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.29. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. TheStreet cut Dana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.88.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

