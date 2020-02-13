Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. Dana’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Dana updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.65-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.65-3.15 EPS.

DAN traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Dana alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

DAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.