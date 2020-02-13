Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 306.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,225 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 19,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.00. 129,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.45 and a 200-day moving average of $146.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

