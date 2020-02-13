Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DANOY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of Danone stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. Danone has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.