Dash (DASH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $128.98 or 0.01270196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Kucoin, BitBay and Instant Bitex. In the last week, Dash has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016164 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004504 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000833 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,323,994 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Negocie Coins, CEX.IO, HBUS, OpenLedger DEX, BX Thailand, Liquid, Trade By Trade, CoinEx, Binance, Coinroom, COSS, CryptoBridge, LocalTrade, Coinhub, LBank, Tux Exchange, BitBay, Poloniex, OKEx, TradeOgre, Livecoin, Crex24, Bittrex, Bitbns, WEX, ACX, Bittylicious, Bitfinex, C2CX, Kuna, C-Patex, Kraken, Coindeal, HitBTC, Liqui, Mercatox, Bithumb, Upbit, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, Indodax, xBTCe, Bibox, Koineks, CoinExchange, Instant Bitex, Iquant, Exmo, Bitinka, Huobi, Graviex, BiteBTC, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, BitFlip, Exrates, Bitsane, Sistemkoin, Coinbe, Coinsquare, Altcoin Trader, Bisq, Tidex, Ovis, Coinsuper, ABCC, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bleutrade, WazirX, Cryptomate and B2BX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

