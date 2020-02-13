DaTa eXchange Price Hits $0.0194 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $626.64 or 0.06109958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00057622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00127714 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

