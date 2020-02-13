Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.02–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.87 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.07–0.03 EPS.

DDOG stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.50. 3,339,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $95.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Datadog from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.40.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,068.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

