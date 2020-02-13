Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.02-0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $117-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.57 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.07–0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.40.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.50. 3,339,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $95.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 80,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304 in the last 90 days.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

