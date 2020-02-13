Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.07–0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.38 million.Datadog also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.02–0.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $48.50. 3,339,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,672. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $2,426,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304 in the last 90 days.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

