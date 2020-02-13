Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07-0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $535-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.89 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.07–0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.40.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,068.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,786,304 in the last 90 days.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.