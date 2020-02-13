Datum (DAT) Trading 5.5% Higher This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Datum has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $73,336.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, COSS, Kucoin and OKEx. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.80 or 0.03475610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.