DATx Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Million (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, DATx has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $669,839.00 and approximately $2.06 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HADAX, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.44 or 0.03469061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00246178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00146486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Rfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

