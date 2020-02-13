Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.42

News articles about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a news sentiment score of 0.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

