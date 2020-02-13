David Seat Sells 4,200 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $713,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 212,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

