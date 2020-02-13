Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 23,225.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 160,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 34,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

INTC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,666,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

