Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $8.18 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.6% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.45. The stock had a trading volume of 92,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,904. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.88 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.