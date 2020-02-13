DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE DCP traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $20.68. 68,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,863,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DCP Midstream by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 422,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 525.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 306,520 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $4,448,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in DCP Midstream by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 97,645 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

