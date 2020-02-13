DecentBet (DBET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,743.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $780,446.00 and approximately $1,743.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

