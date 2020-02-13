DECOIN (DTEP) Market Capitalization Tops $638,229.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. DECOIN has a market cap of $638,229.00 and $3,297.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 57.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,890,954 coins and its circulating supply is 26,132,389 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

