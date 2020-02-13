Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,454 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $170.90. 55,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.16. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

