DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 175,341 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 121.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,341 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 166,948 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 20.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 240,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

SIRI opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,863,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.