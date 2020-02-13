DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 20,693 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,693 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COG. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 254,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 94,890 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 37.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,054,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 287,558 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 71.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,175,416 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 106,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE COG opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.