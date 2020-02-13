DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 5,779 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

