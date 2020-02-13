DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 14,800 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 244,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $12,096,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $6,826,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $4,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

