DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $650.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $617.61 and its 200 day moving average is $556.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $421.98 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total value of $9,694,773.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,150 shares of company stock valued at $57,613,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

