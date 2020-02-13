DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,256 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,986,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,540,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,713,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,152,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,535.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $71.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

